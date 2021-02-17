Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on JRONY. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of JRONY opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average of $33.69. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $37.23.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,002 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 28 pharmacies and 245 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 616 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (JRONY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.