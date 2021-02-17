KeyCorp Weighs in on Crown Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Crown in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

Get Crown alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.77.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $99.49 on Monday. Crown has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $101.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Crown by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Crown by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Crown by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.