Kingswood Holdings Limited (KWG.L) (LON:KWG) Trading Down 1.6%

Kingswood Holdings Limited (KWG.L) (LON:KWG) shares traded down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24.10 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.10 ($0.31). 1,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 73,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.32).

The stock has a market capitalization of £52.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 27.72.

About Kingswood Holdings Limited (KWG.L) (LON:KWG)

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom. The company provides wealth planning, and advisory services, including asset protection, pensions, tax and succession, and estate planning, as well as private and institutional management, and corporate solutions.

