Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,823 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 18.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.18.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $232.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $242.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.07.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

