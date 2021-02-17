Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Downgraded by Societe Generale to Hold

Societe Generale cut shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Legrand from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Legrand from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

LGRVF opened at $90.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. Legrand has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

