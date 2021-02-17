Lincoln National Corp Purchases 152 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,823 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 238.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 199.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,846 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $65,734,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 232.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 585,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 409,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,966,000 after acquiring an additional 384,938 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $234,192.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,110.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,718,067 shares of company stock valued at $287,379,498 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.39.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average of $55.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $77.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

