Lincoln National Corp Purchases 87 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Equinix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,957,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Equinix by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Equinix by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX opened at $688.09 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $717.98 and a 200-day moving average of $746.04. The stock has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 134.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $821.89.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total value of $1,356,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,346,789.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total transaction of $3,545,861.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,533,757.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,886 shares of company stock valued at $12,039,412. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.