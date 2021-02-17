LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2021

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $555.00 to $600.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LVMUY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $367.00.

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at $130.52 on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $131.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.41 and a 200 day moving average of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $329.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.82.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit