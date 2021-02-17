LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at Morgan Stanley

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $555.00 to $600.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LVMUY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $367.00.

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at $130.52 on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $131.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.41 and a 200 day moving average of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $329.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.82.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

