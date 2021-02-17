Magna International (MGA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGA stock opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.46.

MGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Magna International from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Magna International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Magna International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.59.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

