Magna International (MGA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGA stock opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.46.

MGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Magna International from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Magna International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Magna International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.59.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

