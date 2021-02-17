MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00.

MMYT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.26.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 151.72%. The business had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. MakeMyTrip’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

