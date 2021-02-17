Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an underperform rating on the stock.

Get Meyer Burger Technology alerts:

OTCMKTS:MYBUF opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32. Meyer Burger Technology has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.60.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, provides systems and production equipment in the semiconductor and optoelectronic industries. It operates through Photovoltaics and Specialised Technologies segments. The company offers heat treatment system for heterojunction technology cells, latest generation cell coating, latest-generation integrated cell lines; front and rear SiN deposition, three deposition processes in a single piece of equipment, equipment for passivated emitter rear cell cell coating, SiN front side coating; and cell testers.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Meyer Burger Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.