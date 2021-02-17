Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the January 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Mineral Resources stock opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. Mineral Resources has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45.

Get Mineral Resources alerts:

Mineral Resources Company Profile

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.