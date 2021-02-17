Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the January 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Shares of MALRY opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45. Mineral Resources has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $31.28.

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

