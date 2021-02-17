Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

TAP has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

NYSE:TAP opened at $44.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $56.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.66.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,094.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $152,574.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 241,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 32,970 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

