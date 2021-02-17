Murphy Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,700 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.