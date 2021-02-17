Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Cut to “Sell” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NTOIY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Redburn Partners downgraded Neste Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded Neste Oyj from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. SEB Equities upgraded Neste Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neste Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $39.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

