Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Cut to “Sell” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NTOIY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Redburn Partners downgraded Neste Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded Neste Oyj from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. SEB Equities upgraded Neste Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neste Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $39.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

