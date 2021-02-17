NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Barclays

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its target price raised by Barclays from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NetEase has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.68.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $126.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.49. NetEase has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. On average, analysts predict that NetEase will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $4,920,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NetEase by 445.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,092,000 after acquiring an additional 631,697 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 389.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 917.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 46,885 shares during the last quarter.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

