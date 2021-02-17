Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Newell Brands in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development.

