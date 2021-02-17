Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noble Midstream Partners LP is engaged in crude oil and natural gas exploration and production. Its operating area includes onshore which consists of US DJ Basin, Marcellus Shale, Eagle Ford Shale and Permian Basin as well as offshore in deepwater Gulf of Mexico, Eastern Mediterranean and West Africa. Noble Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NBLX. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

NBLX stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. Noble Midstream Partners has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 3.46.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 17.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 370.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,576,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,082 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 917.8% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,460,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 659,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 357,243 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 116.5% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 290,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the period. 26.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.