NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17. 778,993 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,165,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.
The company has a current ratio of 41.05, a quick ratio of 40.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.10 million and a PE ratio of -33.00.
About NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG)
NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
