NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17. 778,993 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,165,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 41.05, a quick ratio of 40.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.10 million and a PE ratio of -33.00.

In other NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) news, Director Alexander John Davidson sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,594,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$191,280. Also, Director Albert Matter sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,733,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$808,002.24. Insiders have sold a total of 5,379,500 shares of company stock worth $635,813 in the last 90 days.

About NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG)

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.