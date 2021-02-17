Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Price Target Increased to C$66.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) had its price target boosted by TD Securities to C$66.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Nutrien to C$55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nutrien to C$57.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, CSFB set a C$41.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.86.

Nutrien stock opened at C$71.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Nutrien has a one year low of C$34.80 and a one year high of C$72.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.86 billion and a PE ratio of 429.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$66.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$57.56.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

