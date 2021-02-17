Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) and Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Financial Contrast

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) and Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

50.1% of Ocwen Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Rocket Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ocwen Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Rocket Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ocwen Financial and Rocket Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocwen Financial $1.12 billion 0.22 -$142.13 million N/A N/A Rocket Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rocket Companies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ocwen Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Ocwen Financial and Rocket Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocwen Financial 0.19% 0.45% 0.02% Rocket Companies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ocwen Financial and Rocket Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocwen Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Rocket Companies 2 8 5 0 2.20

Rocket Companies has a consensus target price of $25.61, suggesting a potential upside of 24.49%. Given Rocket Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rocket Companies is more favorable than Ocwen Financial.

Summary

Ocwen Financial beats Rocket Companies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Lending segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate. The company also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels of reverse mortgage lending. Ocwen Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom. Rocket Companies offers an industry-leading client experience powered by our simple, fast, and trusted digital solutions. Rocket Companies has 22,000 team members across the United States. Its flagship company, Rocket Mortgage, has been named to Fortune magazine's list of "100 Best Companies to Work For" for 17 consecutive years. for more information, please visit our Corporate Website, Investor Relations Website, Twitter page, and our LinkedIn page.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.