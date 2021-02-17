OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives $50.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.43.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,181,352.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,103,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,540,428.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in OneMain by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 493,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,434,000 after acquiring an additional 122,555 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in OneMain by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 22,082 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in OneMain by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 235,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $53.79 on Friday. OneMain has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average is $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneMain will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $3.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.37%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

