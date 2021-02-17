O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $5.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2021 earnings at $6.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $23.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $25.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.38.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $442.78 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $496.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $454.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,725,673,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $803,637,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,820,000 after buying an additional 52,861 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 393,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,115,000 after buying an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,413,000 after purchasing an additional 46,483 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

