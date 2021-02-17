Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.67

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.67 and traded as high as C$0.84. Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) shares last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 66,606 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$42.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$36,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,500. Insiders bought a total of 444,000 shares of company stock worth $364,980 in the last three months.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) Company Profile (CVE:POE)

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

