Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.03 Per Share

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.

Park National has increased its dividend by 8.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Park National has a dividend payout ratio of 57.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Park National to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.1%.

PRK stock opened at $118.83 on Wednesday. Park National has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.77. Park National had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Park National will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Park National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

