Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PAX stock opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. Patria Investments has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.