Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2021

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PAX stock opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. Patria Investments has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit