Petro Matad (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2021

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.04. Petro Matad shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 5,689,560 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

Petro Matad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRTDF)

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit