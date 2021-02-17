Petro Matad (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.04. Petro Matad shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 5,689,560 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

Petro Matad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRTDF)

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

