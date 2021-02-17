Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) Receives C$11.38 Average PT from Analysts

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.38.

Several research firms have commented on PL. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.30 in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cormark downgraded Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$11.30 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of TSE PL opened at C$11.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$370.30 million and a P/E ratio of -54.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.71. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.63 and a 52 week high of C$11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

