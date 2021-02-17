Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Prada from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Prada from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Prada from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Prada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.53.

Get Prada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRDSY opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. Prada has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.