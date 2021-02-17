Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) (TSE:PRN) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2021

Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) (TSE:PRN) rose 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$33.85 and last traded at C$33.71. Approximately 23,793 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 70,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.31.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$661.59 million and a P/E ratio of -21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 28.03 and a quick ratio of 26.50.

Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit