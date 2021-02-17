Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Trading 11.8% Higher

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF)’s stock price traded up 11.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. 584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGUUF)

Prosegur Cash, SA provides cash in transit, cash management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government institutions and central banks, mints, and jewelry stores worldwide. The company offers local and international transport services, including pick-up, transport, safekeeping, delivery, and cash deposit services for cash and other high worth valuables, which include jewelry, art, precious metal, electronic devices, pharmaceuticals, voting cards, and judicial evidences.

