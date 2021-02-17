Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Issued By Colliers Securities (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for The Manitowoc in a research report issued on Friday, February 12th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for The Manitowoc’s FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of MTW opened at $15.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $525.64 million, a PE ratio of -44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in The Manitowoc by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

