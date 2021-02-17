Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Highwoods Properties, Inc. Lowered by Capital One Financial (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Highwoods Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

NYSE HIW opened at $40.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.04. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $52.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,582,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,017,000 after purchasing an additional 274,703 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $80,009,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,470.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,815,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,551 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,780,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,545,000 after purchasing an additional 300,616 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,952,000 after purchasing an additional 93,337 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

