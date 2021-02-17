Rational Advisors LLC Takes $49,000 Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 stock opened at $327.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.70 and its 200 day moving average is $241.36. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $151.16 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 74.33 and a beta of -0.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $250.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

