Raymond James Raises Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) Price Target to C$34.00

Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

TSE UFS opened at C$43.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.84. Domtar Co. has a 1-year low of C$25.29 and a 1-year high of C$45.99.

Get Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) alerts:

Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 4.8499995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.