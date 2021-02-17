Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Reading International were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Reading International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 731,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,460 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reading International during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reading International by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 336,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDI stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. Reading International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $141.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

In other news, Director Douglas James Mceachern sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,908.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $68,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,467 shares of company stock worth $297,973. 25.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

