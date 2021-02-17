Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.02. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $18.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $13,712,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,617,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,767,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Redwood Trust by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 800,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 544,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Redwood Trust by 787.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 535,045 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.