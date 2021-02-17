Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bloom Energy Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bloom Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BE. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

BE stock opened at $35.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 3.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,925.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher White sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $225,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 541,550 shares of company stock valued at $15,994,477 in the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

