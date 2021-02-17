RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $515.00 Price Target at Raymond James

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $450.00 to $515.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.84% from the stock’s previous close.

RNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.74.

RingCentral stock opened at $437.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.30 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $134.85 and a 1-year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert I. Theis sold 2,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,987 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total transaction of $3,745,710.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,595 shares in the company, valued at $61,316,649.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,354 shares of company stock worth $67,571,975 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

