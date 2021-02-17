Roth Capital Begins Coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Research analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 304.26% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DMAC. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.
DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.15 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAC. Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 262.7% during the third quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 528,752 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.5% during the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 646,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 169,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 71.5% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 478,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.
