Roth Capital Begins Coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Research analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 304.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DMAC. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.15 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15.

In other DiaMedica Therapeutics news, Director Richard D. Pilnik acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $53,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Randall Michael Giuffre acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAC. Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 262.7% during the third quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 528,752 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.5% during the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 646,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 169,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 71.5% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 478,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

