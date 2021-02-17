Seaport Global Securities Comments on W. R. Grace & Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, February 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GRA. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CL King raised their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

W. R. Grace & Co. stock opened at $59.91 on Monday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. W. R. Grace & Co.’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $516,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. W. R. Grace & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

