Sensata Technologies Holding plc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 15th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ST. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $59.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 96.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.80. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $61.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 33.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 95.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $942,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

