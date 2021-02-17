Short Interest in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Increases By 24.1%

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the January 14th total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Union Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UNB opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $121.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.97. Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $33.29.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 23.26%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WBI Investments acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.