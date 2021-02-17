Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,037,000 after acquiring an additional 72,042 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,946,000 after acquiring an additional 358,269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after acquiring an additional 290,062 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 382,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after acquiring an additional 124,626 shares during the period. Finally, Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 322,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 139,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

SAH opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.73. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

