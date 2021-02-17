Stantec (STN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Stantec to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STN opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Stantec has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $39.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STN. TD Securities lowered their price target on Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stantec from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Stantec from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.32.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

