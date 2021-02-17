Stepan (SCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SCL opened at $124.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.74. Stepan has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $131.72.

In related news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $75,916.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,018.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stepan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

