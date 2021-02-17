Stepan (SCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of SCL opened at $124.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.74. Stepan has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $131.72.
In related news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $75,916.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,018.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Stepan Company Profile
Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.
