Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 24,660 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 366,047 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,660 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $141,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kate Mitchell sold 3,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $1,988,515.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $19,179,592. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $525.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $528.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $453.46 and a 200 day moving average of $331.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays cut SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.60.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

