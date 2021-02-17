Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $107,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 31,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 200,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

TTWO opened at $195.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.13. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.46.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

