TCF National Bank Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TCF National Bank boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,999,486,000 after purchasing an additional 166,207 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,504,333,000 after purchasing an additional 140,674 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,024,473,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $975,432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $557.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.82 billion, a PE ratio of 89.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.